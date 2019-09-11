Eileen E. Foynes (Age 97)
Died September 7, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Nursing Home, Catonsville, Maryland. She was born in County Leitrim, Ireland, emigrated to the United States in 1947, and lived in New York City until her retirement. She is survived by her son, Desmond P. Foynes, of Washington, DC; her sister, Nancy Griffin, of Mullingar, Ireland; plus nephews and nieces residing in Ireland, England, Canada and the United States. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Chapel, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, Maryland 21228. She will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband, Peter D. Foynes.