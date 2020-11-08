At her home with family by her side, Eileen Kelly went to meet her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. Eileen is the beloved wife of Bob Kelly and much loved mother of Brian Kelly, Maureen Hickey, Robin Baltzer and Kevin Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Caroline and Kyra Kelly. Dear twin sister of Kathleen Gillespie and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, two sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's in Arlington, VA. To view full obituary please visit