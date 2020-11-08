1/1
EILEEN KELLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen Kelly  
At her home with family by her side, Eileen Kelly went to meet her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. Eileen is the beloved wife of Bob Kelly and much loved mother of Brian Kelly, Maureen Hickey, Robin Baltzer and Kevin Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Caroline and Kyra Kelly. Dear twin sister of Kathleen Gillespie and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, two sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's in Arlington, VA. To view full obituary please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann's
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved