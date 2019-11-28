The Washington Post

EILEEN LORBER

Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
10101 Connecticut Avenue
Kensington, DC
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the residence of Kenneth and Joan Lorber
EILEEN LORBER  

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Eileen Segal Lorber of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Mortimer Lorber; devoted mother of Kenneth (Joan) Lorber and Stephanie (Milton) Assang; loving grandmother of Sarah, Miriam, Erica and Nina. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, MD; with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be held Sunday, December 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence of Kenneth and Joan Lorber. Contributions in her memory can be made to JSSA (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 28, 2019
