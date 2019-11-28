EILEEN LORBER
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Eileen Segal Lorber of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Mortimer Lorber; devoted mother of Kenneth (Joan) Lorber and Stephanie (Milton) Assang; loving grandmother of Sarah, Miriam, Erica and Nina. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, MD; with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be held Sunday, December 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence of Kenneth and Joan Lorber. Contributions in her memory can be made to JSSA (jssa.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.