EILEEN PETROS (1922 - 2019)
Our Lady of the Angels
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD
Eileen Savage Petros

On July 19, 2019, Eileen Savage Petros, age 96, passed away. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, the late Richard M. Petros. She is survived by her two loving children, Rosanne Kenealy (Kevin) and Mary Turney (John); 10 dear grandchildren, Alina, Brennan, Connor, Danika, Erban, Taylor, Amanda (Evan), Shaun, Eric, and Rachael. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11 a.m. (10:30 to 11 a.m. visit) at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln. Catonsville, MD 21228.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
