

EILEEN MAY PICKARD "MITZI"



Mitzi passed away peacefully at home in Arlington, VA on April 13, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Mitzi passed away peacefully at home in Arlington, VA on April 13, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer . She had been a cancer survivor for 17 years till the disease returned in 2018. Mitzi was 59.

Mitzi was born on February 15, 1961 in Manila, Philippines. After attending the International School Manila, she went on to Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington and graduated with a degree in International Studies. From there she moved on to Washington DC to be as she said "where all the action is".

Her early years were spent with the Meridian International Center, The Asian Pacific Institute for Congressional Studies, The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars and The Asia Society of Washington, DC. These positions established her passion and career as a Non-Profit Fundraising Officer which she then channeled into Philippine Charity and Civic Organizations.

Mitzi served in various leadership positions dedicated to educational and cultural programs, notably as President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce (PACC-DC), President of the Philippine Arts, Letters & Media (PALM) Council, President of the Philippine Heritage Federation (PHF) and Director of the Philippine American Foundation for Charities (PAFC). She also volunteered her fundraising and networking skills to the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), the American Coalition for Filipino Veterans (ACFV) and the Filipino Veterans Recognition & Education Project (FilVetREP). As a pillar of the Philippine American Community, she gave of her time selflessly and touched so many lives.

Mitzi was a longtime animal lover. She traveled throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and enjoyed experiencing different cultures. A woman of strong faith, Mitzi was a member of the Northern Virginia Church of Christ.

Mitzi was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Pickard; brother Leslie Alan and sister Peggy. She is survived by her brother Kent (Josephine) of Arlington, VA; her sister Sandy (Al Pacquing) of Fairfax, VA, sister Judy (Ross Hart) of Bend, Oregon; and nephews Carl and Brian, nieces Mackenzie, Emilie and Carolyn. Mitzi was a kind, giving soul who is also mourned by countless friends and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be announced when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mitzi's name to any Philippine American Charity or Civic Organization.