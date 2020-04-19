

Eileen Schultze Quinn (Age 86)



Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. She was born January 4, 1934 in Washington, DC to George and Marie Schultze. She attended Immaculata Seminary and Junior College in Washington, DC. Eileen married her beloved George J. Quinn in November of 1978.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Always a doer, Eileen enjoyed gardening, decorating, and painting as well as playing tennis and golf. One of her most admirable traits was that she treated everyone equally. She had an open heart and welcomed new friends. If you needed anything at all, she was always there to help. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, George; brother Edward Schultze; son, Mark Buterbaugh; and her step-daughter, Patricia Testerman. She is survived by her brother and his wife, George and Terry Schultze; her two daughters, Lauren Bailey and Kim Shaughnessy; her step-children, Karen Portlance, Kathie Quinn, and George Quinn, Jr.; and grandchildren, Megan Crane, Caitlin Shaughnessy, Erin Shaughnessy, Helen Shaughnessy, Davis Bailey, Kailee Bailey, Tara Portlance, Shannon Smolyar, Jason Portlance, Tricia Lawrence-Cross, Rex Lawrence, James Testerman, John Testerman, Jasmine Buterbaugh and Danielle Pettersson.