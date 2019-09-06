On Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Geoffrey A. Smith, loving mother of James M., Gregory D. and Charles A. Smith, sister of Dennis M. Rich, grandmother of Victoria M., Zachary J., Courtney L. and Colin A. Smith, also survived by 25 nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends at Fairfax Memorial Home 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax on Wednesday, September 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Church 11112 Fairfax Station Rd., Fairfax Station on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Historic Cemetery.