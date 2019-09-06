The Washington Post

EILEEN SMITH (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Church
11112 Fairfax Station Rd.
Fairfax Station, VA
EILEEN PATRICIA SMITH  

On Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Geoffrey A. Smith, loving mother of James M., Gregory D. and Charles A. Smith, sister of Dennis M. Rich, grandmother of Victoria M., Zachary J., Courtney L. and Colin A. Smith, also survived by 25 nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends at Fairfax Memorial Home 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax on Wednesday, September 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Church 11112 Fairfax Station Rd., Fairfax Station on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Historic Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
