ZOGBY Eileen Patricia McMahon Zogby Passed away March 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 30,1946, in Brooklyn, NY, she grew up in Glen Head, Long Island and graduated from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, in 1967. She married her college sweetheart James Zogby, settling in Washington, DC in 1978. She was a long-time parishioner at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Eileen had insatiable curiosity and a passion for justice. After reading about the plight of the Palestinians in the late "60s, she encouraged her husband to learn more about this issue that came to define his professional life for the next 50 years. With her political acumen, brilliance with the written word, deep knowledge, and confidence in her foundational values, Eileen was Jim's partner in all things. Her activism extended to many other causes, including abolishing the death penalty, support for refugees and the poor, LGBTQ rights, and advocacy for those with Down syndrome. Eileen traveled extensively, including frequent visits to Ireland, where she connected with her roots and developed an attachment to the country, its history, and Irish emigration to America. She found it troubling that so little of this history was taught and known in the US. Eileen's first priority was always her five children and her 13 grandchildren, for whom Nanna was larger than life. She was the rock on which they knew they could depend, keeper and creator of traditions, safe harbor, trusted dispenser of advice. Guided by love, her Catholic faith, and her belief in justice, Eileen's example cannot be overstated. She was also the life of the party, a fantastic dancer, storyteller, and sought-after audience member for ballet recitals, school performances, and impromptu living room "shows." Eileen is survived by James, her husband of 51 years, her sister, Ruth Milano, and her five children and their families, Joseph Zogby and Lamece Baligh (James, Elias, and Luke); Elizabeth Zogby and Gregory Katz (Cecilia, Quinn, and Hope); Sarah Zogby and Andrew Auseon (Samara and Teresa); Matthew Zogby and Joy Gerdy Zogby (Desmond, Zenora, and Patricia Jane); and Mary-Margaret and Caitlin Zogby (Mary Eileen and Benjamin), and nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law. A funeral mass and celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Blessed Sacrament at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to the Eileen Patricia McMahon Zogby Irish Education Fund at LeMoyne College, 1419 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13214.A funeral mass and celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Blessed Sacrament at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to the Eileen Patricia McMahon Zogby Irish Education Fund at LeMoyne College, 1419 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13214.

