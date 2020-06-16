Elaine Acri
1924 - 2020
Elaine Neilsen Barry Acri  
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Elaine was born in 1924 in Melbourne Australia and emigrated to the US after a whirlwind wartime romance and marriage in 1942 to American engineer Vincent Acri, who was sidelined from the conflict in the Pacific after the invasion of Java. In accordance with Vincent's career with Sperry Gyroscope/ Flight Systems, they lived in New York for 16 years, and moved to Scottsdale, AZ, in 1958 where Elaine lived for 55 years before moving to Maryland. She was an active volunteer for the Anzac Club in New York, and at Scottsdale Hospital and the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona and had a wide circle of beloved friends. She was an avid social bridge player, a loyal friend, and a diligent correspondent with her family in Australia. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent (1988) and daughter Susan (2006), and is survived by her daughter Jane (Robert Hoffman) of Potomac, MD. Remembrances in her name may be made to Second Chance Wildlife Center or any animal benefit charity. A memorial service will be postponed until COVID social restrictions are lifted.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
