Elaine Feder Alford "Elly"
On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Elaine "Elly" Feder Alford, of Columbia, Maryland. Beloved wife of Charles Frederick Alford; devoted mother of Lisa Landy Ehrlich and Robert Todd Landy; loving sister of Bernice Simon Wolfson and Milly Beer; cherished grandmother of Jeremy Herschel Ehrlich and Brandon Frank Ehrlich. A private graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank (mdfoodbank.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.