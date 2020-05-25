The Washington Post

Elaine "Elly" Alford

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Elaine Alford. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Elaine Feder Alford "Elly"  

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Elaine "Elly" Feder Alford, of Columbia, Maryland. Beloved wife of Charles Frederick Alford; devoted mother of Lisa Landy Ehrlich and Robert Todd Landy; loving sister of Bernice Simon Wolfson and Milly Beer; cherished grandmother of Jeremy Herschel Ehrlich and Brandon Frank Ehrlich. A private graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank (mdfoodbank.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.