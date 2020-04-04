Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE ARTIS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ARTIS Elaine Bush Whigham Artis December 13, 1925, - April 2, 2020 Elaine Bush Whigham Artis was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Inez Trainer Bush, mother, and James Edwards Bush, father. She was the fourth child of nine siblings: four sisters - Annie Mable, Mildred, Vera Mae, and Ruby; four brothers - James Edward, Jr., Jimmie Lee, Clarence Thomas, and Leo Bush. After graduating from high school in 1944, Elaine furthered her education by earning a degree in Business Administration. In March, 1945, Elaine, was recruited by the U.S. Civil Service to come to Washington, DC to work for the War Department (now known as the Defense Department) on a two-year appointment in the Pentagon during World War II. In September 1945, the war was declared over, but Elaine's job continued until 1947. She met her first husband, Arthur Whigham, during this time. They became engaged and in March 1948, they were married. This marriage ended in divorce in 1968. To this union was born one son, Wayne Elliott Whigham, in 1950, who predeceased her in 2013. Elaine was an ambitious, independent and hard working individual who strived hard to raise her son and instilled in him a sense of independence and responsibility. She truly loved him. Having worked for two years for the War Department, three years for the Veterans Administration, and 29 years for the CIA, Elaine retired from the CIA in 1998 after 34 years of government services. During her time at the CIA, she earned a monetary award for superior performance of her duties, as well as other awards and accolades. Elaine met Johnie Artis in 1964. In November 1974, they were married. He preceded her in death in September 1986. She joined Vermont Avenue Baptist Church in 1950. She was an active member of the Ladies Usher Board No. 2 for 50 years; a member of the Martha J. Willis Bible Class for over 26 years, during which she served as Secretary; and an active member of the Brooks Memorial Ministry. Elaine loved her church family and friends and gave of herself and her finances unselfishly. She was a person of quiet dignity. Elaine leaves to mourn her passing her grandson, Christopher Whigham; her great-grandson, Jordan Heffernan; a sister, Ruby Bush, her daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Waits; a god-daughter, Carol Ann Betts; granddaughters, Tracie Daniels and Tanya Medrano, and a host of Bush family members in St. Louis and friends from her 70+ years in Washington, DC. Family will privately attend burial at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. A celebration of Elaine's life will be scheduled in the future.Family will privately attend burial at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. A celebration of Elaine's life will be scheduled in the future.

