

Elaine Bacher Kay



Born March 18, 1919 entered eternal rest April 19, 2019 at her home in Potomac, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alvin I Kay, parents, Claire and Joseph Bacher, sister, Anita Bobys and brother-in-law, Harold Bobys.

A lifetime Washingtonian, Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being the super star of all events she attended. She appreciated a nice glass of wine especially at "5 o'clock in Bankok" each day.

Elaine will be sorely missed by daughters, Fran Magassy and Teddy Norman and son, Bob (Steffi) Kay; grandchildren, Shelly, Steve, and Matt Magassy; John (Eris), Jeff (Tara), and Steve Norman; and Chris Kay: great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jason, Nicole, Michelle, Jocelyn and Dylan Norman; nephews, Richard and Neal (Paula) Bobys.

Funeral services will be held at the Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC 20016 on May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) in Washington D.C. or Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) in Rockville MD.