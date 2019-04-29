The Washington Post

ELAINE BACHER KEY (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE BACHER KEY.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Hebrew Congregation
3935 Macomb Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Elaine Bacher Kay  

Born March 18, 1919 entered eternal rest April 19, 2019 at her home in Potomac, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alvin I Kay, parents, Claire and Joseph Bacher, sister, Anita Bobys and brother-in-law, Harold Bobys.
A lifetime Washingtonian, Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being the super star of all events she attended. She appreciated a nice glass of wine especially at "5 o'clock in Bankok" each day.
Elaine will be sorely missed by daughters, Fran Magassy and Teddy Norman and son, Bob (Steffi) Kay; grandchildren, Shelly, Steve, and Matt Magassy; John (Eris), Jeff (Tara), and Steve Norman; and Chris Kay: great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jason, Nicole, Michelle, Jocelyn and Dylan Norman; nephews, Richard and Neal (Paula) Bobys.
Funeral services will be held at the Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC 20016 on May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) in Washington D.C. or Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) in Rockville MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.