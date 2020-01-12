ELAINE D. BRONEZ
Elaine D. Bronez, long time resident of Alexandria, Virginia, age 96, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Montgomery Hospice Casey House. Wife of the late Ray William Bronez and mother of Jeffrey (Alicia), Thomas (Nancy), Melissa (John), and Mark (Véronique). Also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, 1909 Windmill Lane, Alexandria. Condolences may be sent care of Melissa Bronez at P.O. Box 4, Garrett Park, MD 20896. Donations in her memory may made to the Education Fund of the League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area via www.lwv-fairfax.org/donate
