ELAINE BUBES
Elaine L. Bubes  
On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Elaine L. Bubes of Silver Spring, MD passed. Loving mother of Jackilyn Spencer (William), Michael Bubes (Roxana), and Lynne Frese (Daniel); cherished grandmother of David, Abigail, Kelley, and Kristen. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
