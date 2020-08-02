Elaine Colihan
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Elaine Colihan of Berwyn Heights, MD, died peacefully at her home on July 29,2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Colihan. She is also survived by children, Tommy Colihan and Lori Young, grandson, Joshua Young, siblings, Barry Baker, Barbara Fletcher, and Tammy Baker. Visitation will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Monday, August 3, from 12 to 4 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church, College Park, MD on Tuesday, August 4 at 10 am. Due to Covid 19, interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to montgomeryhospice.org
