Elaine B. Cooper-Cutler
On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Elaine Cooper Cutler of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Robert B. Cutler; devoted mother of Michelle Goodman (Stephen) and Howard Cutler (Melissa); loving sister of Sheila Kramer (Gilbert); cherished grandmother of Max, Derrick, James, Zachary and Brady. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 12 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed Monday following services at the late residence in Potomac. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation.