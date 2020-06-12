ELAINE CREIGH

Of The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, VA, formerly of Clifton, VA, died in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center on June 9, 2020. Mrs. Creigh taught home economics and English for 25 years in the Fairfax County Schools. She received her BS from Indiana University of PA and her master's from the University of Virginia. Her beloved husband, John, of 53 years preceded her in death in October 2009. Surviving are their four children, Carol Lawrence, Elizabeth Light, John E. Creigh, and Susan Sacks; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, and Patrick Light, Robert and Michael Lawrence, Elizabeth and Jonathan Creigh, Philip and Amy Sacks; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Madeleine, and Elaine Diep, Antoinette Creigh, and Laine Lawrence; two sisters, Marybeth Evans, and Patricia Martin. Memorial service is to be held at The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, VA, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601.Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.