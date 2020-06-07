Or Copy this URL to Share



ELAINE POWELL MITCHELL HATCHETT

A native Washingtonian, went to eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bianchi Funeral, 814 Upshur St. NW, Washington, DC 20011, the viewing will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and services 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Elaine leaves to mourn her son, Jeffrey (Vickie); granddaughters, Antoinette and Yolanda; grandson, Cameron; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; and a host of nieces and nephews.



