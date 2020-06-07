ELAINE HATCHETT
ELAINE POWELL MITCHELL HATCHETT  
A native Washingtonian, went to eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bianchi Funeral, 814 Upshur St. NW, Washington, DC 20011, the viewing will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and services 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Elaine leaves to mourn her son, Jeffrey (Vickie); granddaughters, Antoinette and Yolanda; grandson, Cameron; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bianchi Funeral Service
JUN
10
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bianchi Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Bianchi Funeral Service
814 Upshur St Nw
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 529-5579
