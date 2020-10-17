ELAINE LIPFORD

On Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John A. Lipford. Sons John Bush (Darlene) and Aaron Lipford; grandsons: Kevin Coles Jr. (Shanyka) Kerwin Coles, Ryan Bush, and Andrew Bush; great-grandchildren Khalil, Kevon, Kamiyra, and Kylan; sisters Rev. Dr. Valeria Scott (her Pastor), Yvette Coles, Samona Reynolds; brothers Darnell and Dexter (Felita);a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lipford will lie in state at Holy Cross Pentecostal Church, 601 Larchmont Ave., Capitol Heights, MD, Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: