ELAINE LIPFORD
ELAINE DENISE LIPFORD  
On Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John A. Lipford. Sons John Bush (Darlene) and Aaron Lipford; grandsons: Kevin Coles Jr. (Shanyka) Kerwin Coles, Ryan Bush, and Andrew Bush; great-grandchildren Khalil, Kevon, Kamiyra, and Kylan; sisters Rev. Dr. Valeria Scott (her Pastor), Yvette Coles, Samona Reynolds; brothers Darnell and Dexter (Felita);a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lipford will lie in state at Holy Cross Pentecostal Church, 601 Larchmont Ave., Capitol Heights, MD, Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at:www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Pentecostal Church
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
