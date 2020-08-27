1/
ELAINE MARTINI
Elaine Martini (Age 83)  
Elaine Martini of Rockville, MD, passed away of natural causes Friday, August 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Gubanic) Nesterock. She is a graduate of Hazleton High School and went on to gather experience in the service of prominent insurance firms in Hazleton, PA and in Fairfield, CT. Upon moving to Maryland she gained positions in Personnel Management through employment with Flow Laboratories, Biospherics and US Pharmacopia where she held the Corporate position of Manager of Personnel. Elaine earned an Associates Degree as a Graduate of Montgomery County Junior College and went on to achieve a BS Degree in Personnel Management at the University of Maryland University College. She will be dearly remembered by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Martini; and nieces and nephews, Brian Petruska, James and Lisa Petruska, and David and Stephanie Petruska. Her funeral service were held on Wednesday, August 26, in Hazleton, PA. The Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
