ELAINE MILLER
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Elaine of Washington, DC peacefully transitioned into glory. She is the beloved mother of Elizabeth McCamey (Andre) and the late Dee Dee Miller. She is also survived by her devoted grandson Aaron D. Trimble, Jr., loving sister Sharon Lattimore (John), nieces and nephews; Yolanda, Anthony, Marvin, Michael, Nicole (Corey) and JaQuay; other relatives and friends. On Friday, February 14 a visitation will be held from 10 am until the hour of Mass 11 a.m. at the St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St. SE. Interment Moses Cemetery, Lothian, MD. Condolences may be sent to