ELAINE J. NOBLEMAN
On Thursday, Decemeber 12, 2019, ELAINE J. NOBLEMAN of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Eli Nobleman. Devoted mother of Hazel (Alan) Schoem and Paula (Larry) Evans. Cherished grandmother of Cara Schoem, Scott (Mary) Schoem and Melissa Evans. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.