

Elaine Parker

Born April 1, 1942, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 78.Devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend. Was an award winning AP European History Teacher at Walter Johnson High School, Bethesda, MD, where she taught for 23 years. Loved history, New York, Broadway musicals, knitting, biking, and reading. Was an active member of Temple Sinai where she became a B'nai Mitzvah as an adult and helped to create a recording of the oral history of its members.Survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, John Douglass (her rock to lean on), her sons Alan and Steven Parker, grandchildren, Rose and Matthew Parker, daughter-in-law Sheri Parker, sister Judy Halpern (Rob Riordon), nephews Charles (Sumita) and Marc Riordon, great niece Mira Riordon, step-son John David Douglass, and former husband Robert Parker. Was preceded in death by parents Anne and Harold Halpern and brother Marc Halpern.Burial at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial donations can be sent to Temple Sinai, Rabbi's fund. Online memorial service details provided through Hines-Rhinaldi Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store