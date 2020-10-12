ELAINE POWELL



Elaine Nader Powell

Of Lawrence, Massachusetts, passed away in Falls Church, Virginia, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Elaine graduated with a degree in education from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1952. After graduation, Elaine taught in the Fairfax County School system. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James W. Powell Sr.; her children, Ruthann Coleman (Christian Coleman), James W. Powell Jr., Gregory Powell (Nancy Powell); and grandchildren, Ryan and Tori Powell and James Kurth. Private services will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel.



