1/
ELAINE POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine Nader Powell  
Of Lawrence, Massachusetts, passed away in Falls Church, Virginia, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Elaine graduated with a degree in education from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1952. After graduation, Elaine taught in the Fairfax County School system. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James W. Powell Sr.; her children, Ruthann Coleman (Christian Coleman), James W. Powell Jr., Gregory Powell (Nancy Powell); and grandchildren, Ryan and Tori Powell and James Kurth. Private services will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved