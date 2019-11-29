Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE SALEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



ELAINE KLAWANS SALEN

Elaine Klawans Salen, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, in her home in Pompano Beach, FL. She was born on May 20, 1931, in Washington, DC, to the late Belle Ourisman Klawans and Eliott Zelac Klawans. She grew up in Washington, DC. where she graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in 1949 and went on to attend University of Maryland. Elaine worked alongside her mother, Belle, who was the owner of the dress shops, Elaine's Inc., located in Spring Valley and on 14 and F St NW. In June of 1952, Elaine married Raymond Erwin Salen at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. After relocating to Florida in 1972, Elaine enjoyed spending time with family and keeping in touch with her passion for fashion and beauty. Her love for the beauty industry led her to start a career as a Cosmetic Sales Associate at Burdine's. For this reason, she would be known to her grandchildren as "Grandma Elaine with the Colors.' She is survived by her beloved brother, Jack Jerome Klawans; two children, Thomas (Susan) Salen of Vienna, VA and Nancy (Richard) Weiner of Potomac, MD; four grandchildren, Ariel (Erick) Pfleiderer, Rachel (Adam) Levin, Rebecca Salen and Stephen Salen; two great-grandchildren, Baya and Fiona Pfleiderer; and her nieces, Jill Mendelson, Harolyn Small and Jodi Saylor. Elaine took great pride in her family, her roots as a true Washingtonian and her country. Friends are welcome at the home of Nancy and Richard at 9619 Beman Woods Way, Potomac MD, 20854 on Sunday, December 1 from 3 to 6pm with a Shiva service starting at 5pm. Contributions may be made to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.



