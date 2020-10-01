1/
ELAINE SIRKIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELAINE J. SIRKIS  
Elaine Joyce Sirkis passed away at the age of 90 on September 30, 2020 at BrightView West End in Rockville, Maryland. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Jacob and Edith Sperling. She spent her entire life in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Elaine worked as a dental assistant in the orthodontist offices of Eskew and Wallace for 18 years before becoming a grants administrator at the National Cancer Institute. Upon retiring, Elaine had all the time in the world to enjoy music, dancing, art galleries, local theater, daisies, and long walks at Brookside Gardens. She was inspired by the heavens and spent many nights moon gazing and stargazing. Most of all, she loved time spent with her adoring family. She was a lifelong Democrat. She is survived by her son, Michael (Jocelyn) of New Hope, PA, and daughter Sharon (John) of Gaithersburg, MD. She was the beloved Nana to three grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, and Amy, two step-grandchildren, Thomas and Theodore, and three great grandchildren. A fourth great-grandchild is expected to be born in January. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Beverly Stevens of Silver Spring, MD. Shortly, we will organize a ZOOM virtual conference to celebrate Elaine and her love of life. If you would like to participate please send your email address to Michael at sirkismls@gmail.com.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved