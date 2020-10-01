ELAINE SIRKIS

ELAINE J. SIRKIS
Elaine Joyce Sirkis passed away at the age of 90 on September 30, 2020 at BrightView West End in Rockville, Maryland. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Jacob and Edith Sperling. She spent her entire life in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Elaine worked as a dental assistant in the orthodontist offices of Eskew and Wallace for 18 years before becoming a grants administrator at the National Cancer Institute. Upon retiring, Elaine had all the time in the world to enjoy music, dancing, art galleries, local theater, daisies, and long walks at Brookside Gardens. She was inspired by the heavens and spent many nights moon gazing and stargazing. Most of all, she loved time spent with her adoring family. She was a lifelong Democrat. She is survived by her son, Michael (Jocelyn) of New Hope, PA, and daughter Sharon (John) of Gaithersburg, MD. She was the beloved Nana to three grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, and Amy, two step-grandchildren, Thomas and Theodore, and three great grandchildren. A fourth great-grandchild is expected to be born in January. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Beverly Stevens of Silver Spring, MD. Shortly, we will organize a ZOOM virtual conference to celebrate Elaine and her love of life. If you would like to participate please send your email address to Michael at sirkismls@gmail.com
.www.sagelbloomfield.com