

ELAINE J. SPRAGENS



Elaine J. Spragens was born on November 16, 1925 in Jackson, Michigan. She died on March 22, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs. She married Dr. William "Bill" C. Spragens on June 14, 1964. He predeceased her.

Elaine was a homemaker and lived in various college communities where Bill was a political science professor. Most of her time was spent in Bowling Green, Ohio and Reston, Virginia where they retired.

Elaine accompanied her husband on many trips to national political conventions and conferences. She traveled the world extensively and shared her many memories of these trips with friends and family. Some of her most cherished friends were met on these trips.

She was a faithful member of National Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC, where she was a member of Skiffs, the Women's Association and the Covenant-McCartney Circle. She was also a member of the Reston Newcomers organization. Most recently, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alberta Dunham. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Dickinson, and nieces and nephews.

Inurnment to take place Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m., at The National Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 4101 Nebraska Ave NW, Washington D.C., 20016.