Elaine Terry

Elaine S. Terry
With deep sorrow that we annouce that on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 our beloved Elaine S. Terry passed away peacefully at Howard University Hospital. The family of Elaine S. Terry will receive family and friends for a public viewing from 10 am. until 12 noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy Street, NW. Interment immediatly following at 1 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.