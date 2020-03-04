ELAINE TROY
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, ELAINE TROY of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Bernard Troy. Devoted mother of Daniel (Dr. Cheryl Horowitz) Troy, Gil (Linda Adams) Troy and Tevi (Kami) Troy. Dear sister of Irwin (Lenore) Gerson. Cherished grandmother of Aaron, Leora and Ariel Troy, Lia Troy and Yoni, Aviv, Dina, Ezra, Ruthie, Rina and Noah Troy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at Ohev Sholom-The National Synagogue, 1600 Jonquil St., NW Washington, DC 20012. Interment following at the Ohev Sholom Cemetery, Washington, DC. Shiva will be observed in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Israel Defense Forces, 60 East 42nd Street, Suite !820, New York, NY 10165. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.