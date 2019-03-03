Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE Vande Hei. View Sign

VANDE HEI Dr. Elaine Ann Vande Hei Elaine Ann (Stack) Vande Hei, Ph.D., long time resident of Washington, DC and Frye Island, Maine, died on February 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Daughter of William. And Thelma A, Stack, she was born in Medford, MA, attended Medford Public Schools, and graduated from Matignon High School, Cambridge, MA. She was an honor graduate of Mt. St. Mary College, Hooksett, NH with a BA; Boston University with a M.Ed and CAGS, and the University of Maryland, College Park, with a Ph.D. At Boston, her Masters' Thesis (Boston University, 1962) put to rest one erroneous notion on integration. Her PhD Dissertation, (University of Maryland, 1981) illuminated what excellent programs for disabled adolescents could achieve. She worked at the Bureau of Education for the Handicapped (HEW) as a PhD intern. At Boston University, she was inducted into the Pi Lambda Theta Honor Society. She taught elementary, junior high, high school, college and at the university level. She served as a reading specialist/supervisor, Montessori School headmistress, and Special Educator, focusing upon psychological and educational testing. She developed a popular testing service, Educational Diagnostics, which served children and adults in the Washington, DC area. Dr. Vande Hei was elected to the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters in MA and Washington, DC. As a 30 year Army wife, she constantly found herself in personnel offices, and refusing promotions as the family was "moving on." Concerned that during her era, there was much discrimination in the hiring of highly qualified military wives as teachers on military posts/bases, she actively fought such practices with "some" successes. After retiring from the Montgomery County Public Schools in June 2002, she focused her writing/publishing skills on the subject of animal behavior and rehabilitation. She and her Newfoundland dog entertained patients at various hospitals and assisted living facilities. She was an enthusiastic member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Col. USA (Ret) Richard P. Vande Hei; sons Artur and Marcin Vande Hei, sister, Mary C. Stack, and grandson, Jordan Vande Hei and granddaughter, Makayla Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made, to: St. Ann's Church, Tenleytown, DC, or the D.C. Humane Society. A fitting tribute would be support given to helping youngsters obtain a quality moral and academic education. A celebration of life and Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



