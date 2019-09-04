The Washington Post

ELBERT GADSDEN

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
Notice
Honorable ELBERT DORIAN GADSDEN  

On Tuesday August 20, 2019, the Honorable Elbert D. Gadsden, passed away at the age of 94. He was a native of Charleston, S.C. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte of 68 years; two sons, Dean and John Gadsden; three grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew-in-law; one daughter-in-law and one brother-in-law. His professional career span over 40 years concluding with his legal service as Administrative Law Judge for the National Labor Relations Board, where he retired after 22 years. Services for Judge Gadsden will be held Thursday, September 5 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a homegoing service at 1:30 p.m. Entombment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
