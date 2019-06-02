ELBERT EDWARD LANCASTER "Buzzy"
On Monday, May 27, 2019, of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Lancaster; father of Timothy A. Lancaster; father-in-law of Patricia K. Lancaster; brother of the late Agnus C. Lancaster and late John W. Lancaster Jr; grandfather of Meaghan, Erin, and Mary Lancaster; companion of Shirley Heilig. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Disney-Bell Post 66, Bowie, MD; Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD; or Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House, Harwood, MD. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD.