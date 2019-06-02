The Washington Post

ELBERT "Buzzy" LANCASTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELBERT "Buzzy" LANCASTER.
Service Information
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-464-8836
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Bowie, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELBERT EDWARD LANCASTER "Buzzy"  

On Monday, May 27, 2019, of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Lancaster; father of Timothy A. Lancaster; father-in-law of Patricia K. Lancaster; brother of the late Agnus C. Lancaster and late John W. Lancaster Jr; grandfather of Meaghan, Erin, and Mary Lancaster; companion of Shirley Heilig. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Disney-Bell Post 66, Bowie, MD; Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD; or Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House, Harwood, MD. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 464-8836
funeral home direction icon