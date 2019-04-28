

ELCIRA MARGARITA HURTADO PRUITT



Elcira Margarita Hurtado Pruitt "Gigi" passed from this earth on April 22, 2019. She was born in Venezuela to Pilar Teresa Hurtado and Mariano Hurtado and was one of 13 siblings. She married the love of her life, Louis Harold Pruitt and dedicated her life to loving him and their only child Monica Teresa Pruitt Zoll. Prior to finding Louis (and after), she was an explorer of the world and a lover of languages, music, dancing and interior decorating - her Christmas trees were extraordinary! Some say to save the best for last - Gigi would agree because she got to spend her final years with her two grandchildren, Miles Louis and Isabella Pilar. A service will be held May 2 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Norwood Parish in Chevy Chase, MD and an open house afterwards at the Pruitt/Zoll residence.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Misler Adult Day Center in Rockville, MD,

(301-468-1740).