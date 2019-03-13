ELDEN P. NOOTENBOOM (Age 93)
Of Springfield VA, passed away at Greensprings retirement community on March 7, 2019. Elden (Duke) was born in Lincoln NE. His family moved to Washington DC in 1935. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII
, and upon leaving the service, met and married Margaret J. (Jan) O'Leary, who passed away in 2009. He attended American University on full scholarship, while working and helping to raise a young family, son John E. Nootenboom and daughter Marie S. Kane. He had one grandchild, Emily M. Coffee, who was a great joy in his life. He was employed by the FAA, where he was promoted to Deputy Director and appointed to the Senior Executive Service. He devotedly attended Annandale Methodist Church. He and Jan enjoyed a rich life together. They loved to travel and were also long-time members of a bridge club and a dance club - Duke was known as a particularly wonderful dancer. He was a thoroughly loving and generous son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna (Liesveld) Nootenboom, his brother Hershel Nootenboom, and his sisters Irene and Selma Nootenboom. He is survived by his son, daughter, and granddaughter, his sister Marjorie Barr, his brother John Larry Nootenboom, and by long-time friend Elizabeth Walker. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, when a memorial service will be held.