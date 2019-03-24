ELDRIDGE "JACK" JACKSON

Eldridge JACKSON  
"Jack"  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Eloise, two sons, Jeffrey (Louise), Jay (Linell), six grandsons, Alex, Zackery, Jacob, Joshua, David and Aaron. Friends may visit the Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. The family request that in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice at https://www.trinityhealthathome.org/donate or .
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
