Eldridge McAllister "Benny"

Age 75, passed away August 7, 2020. Survived by his significant other; his children; grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held August 20, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD at 12:30 p.m.



