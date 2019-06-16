

Eleanor E. Aukstikalnis " Ellie"

(Age 86)



Of Richmond and formerly of Vienna, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, of 50 years. Adored and loving mother of Christine Shamus and her husband Mike of Glen Allen and Diane Hogg and her husband Joe of Charlotte. Cherished Nana of Lauren, Kendall, Michael and Kamryn. Loving sister of John Bell of Germany and the late Doris Bazinet, Kathleen Stonestreet and Kevin Bell. Ellie is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she cherished dearly. Ellie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, shopping with them or hearing about their day. Ellie will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her love, strength, wisdom, kindness, humor and deep thoughtfulness will be forever cherished. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, VA on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Westhampton Memorial Park.