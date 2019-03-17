

Eleanor Yount Baughan

(Age 97)



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, PA. She was born on July 10, 1921, in Williamsport, PA, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Paul L. and Margaretta Bushnell Yount and sister to the late Anne Kochenderfer, Rev. Margaretta Brown, and Paul L. Yount, Jr. She was the beloved wife of the late Rear Admiral and Reverend Robert L. Baughan, Jr. to whom she was married for 71 years. They were married on June 26, 1942 in San Francisco after he survived the sinking of the U.S.S. Lexington at the Battle of the Coral Sea. She was a homemaker 30 times over as a Navy wife and then as the wife of a Lutheran minister when he started a second career. She was a member of Trindle Spring Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg, PA. She is survived by her sons, George R. Baughan, husband of Jane, Thomas H. Baughan, husband of Cynthia; her grandchildren, Daniel, husband of Nora, Michael, husband of Elizabeth, Brian, husband of Carina, Jesseca Brown, Frank, husband of Rebecca, Edward, husband of Katelyn, and Mariah, wife of Dwight Muhlbradt, Jeremie and Bristol; her great-grandchildren, Casey, Madelyn, Lindsey, Dylan, Callie, Ella, Stone, Kamryn, Edward, and Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband and son Dr. David M. Baughan, who died on December 9, 2012.

A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 , followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m, in the Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426 with her nephew, Rev. Thomas T. Kochenderfer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.