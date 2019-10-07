

ELEANOR ELIZABETH ARMSTRONG BEAN "Betty"

1924 - 2019



On Monday, September 23, 2019, Mrs. Betty Bean of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away of natural causes at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Arcenious Wylie "Mike" Bean, Jr. in 2011 and a grandson in 1979.

She is survived by her sons, A. Wylie III (Judi) of McLean, VA, Ralph E. (Robin) of Longs, SC, Kenneth E. (Cecilia) of Sugar Land, TX, John L. of Duluth, GA, and Melvin L. (Sue) of Waldorf, MD. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with another due in October, and several bonus great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bean was a graduate of Anacostia Senior High School in Washington, DC and went on to work for the Federal Government during WWII and was proud to mention that she had worked for many Generals, including Generals Patton and Walter Reed.

Betty married Mike on September 16, 1944, the Bean family owned and operated Old Fields Dairy in Forestville, MD.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. with gathering of family and friends at 12:30 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexander Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Inurnment will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Epiphany Episcopal Church Cemetery, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747.