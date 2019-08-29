The Washington Post

ELEANOR BIGLEY

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
9705 Summit Ave.
Kensington, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
9705 Summit Ave.
Kensington, MD
Eleanor Louise Bigley  
(Age 94)  

Of Kensington, MD, died peacefully on August 23, 2019. Born April 21, 1925, in Atlanta, GA, she is predeceased by her late husband of 70 years, Joseph A. Bigley. She is survived by her children, Joseph A. (Denyce G.) Bigley of Salmon, ID and Marie (Oliver E.) Pagan of Silver Spring, MD, as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD, where Eleanor taught for 30 years before retiring. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019
