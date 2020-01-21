The Washington Post

ELEANOR BUNE (1918 - 2020)
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Interment
Following Services
Columbia Gardens Cemetery
Arlington, DC
Notice
Eleanor W. Bune  

Of Arlington, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at age 101. Born on March 14, 1918 in Waterbury, Connecticut, she is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harry Bune. She is survived by her only child and daughter, Karen L. Bune of Arlington, Virginia. Eleanor was previously employed by the General Services Administration and later became a full-time mother and homemaker. Throughout the course of her life, she enjoyed horseback riding, playing the piano, dancing, dining out, socializing with friends, travel and spending cherished time with her husband and daughter. Visitation will be at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA on Thursday, January 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA on Thursday, January 24 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
