ELEANOR E. BURTON
Eleanor Estelle Burton, "Nana", "Jim", died on December 10, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare in Waldorf. She was 99 years old. Born August 18, 1920 in Camp Springs, she was the daughter of John Henry Barrett and Laura Elizabeth Biggs Barrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Burton; her daughter, Barbara Murphy; her son, Richard "Ricky" Burton; and her sisters, Mildred Burton and Faye Greer. She is survived by her grandchildren, Pamela and her husband, Randal Smith
Sr.; Richard "Alan" Burton; Steven Murphy and his wife, Karen; Melinda and her husband, Justin Hagler; her great-grandchildren, Randal Smith Jr. and his wife, Ellen; Richard Smith; Elizabeth Burton; Alexis, Kaitlyn and Hannah Hagler; Andrew and Cameron Murphy; and one great-great-granddaughter. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.