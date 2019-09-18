

ELEANOR COHEN (Age 79)



Of Gaithersburg, MD died Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. surrounded her two sons Andrew and Douglas. She was predeceased by her husband Cary to whom she was married for more than 55 years. She is survived by her sons, their wives Lana and Shari; three beautiful granddaughters Elizabeth, Alison, and Alexandra; and her brother-in-law Paul and his family. Prior to moving to Maryland to be closer to their children and grandchildren, the Cohens lived in Richmond, VA. Originally from the small town of Franklin NJ, Eleanor was a homemaker and airline employee. She was the loving companion and tireless caregiver to her husband, and after his passing in 2013, she founded the Tuesday Tootsies, a social group for widows which has grown to 25 current members. She loved her family and friends more than anything and in return, she was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. gravesite at the Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gaithersburg HELP Pantry. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.