The Washington Post

ELEANOR COHEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR COHEN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELEANOR COHEN (Age 79)  

Of Gaithersburg, MD died Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. surrounded her two sons Andrew and Douglas. She was predeceased by her husband Cary to whom she was married for more than 55 years. She is survived by her sons, their wives Lana and Shari; three beautiful granddaughters Elizabeth, Alison, and Alexandra; and her brother-in-law Paul and his family. Prior to moving to Maryland to be closer to their children and grandchildren, the Cohens lived in Richmond, VA. Originally from the small town of Franklin NJ, Eleanor was a homemaker and airline employee. She was the loving companion and tireless caregiver to her husband, and after his passing in 2013, she founded the Tuesday Tootsies, a social group for widows which has grown to 25 current members. She loved her family and friends more than anything and in return, she was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. gravesite at the Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gaithersburg HELP Pantry. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon