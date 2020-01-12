Eleanor Cohen
Eleanor Cohen (age 87) of Rockville, MD passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Richard L. Cohen. Devoted mother of Diana (Dee) Lichtenstein and her husband Jeremy; Paul and his wife Faye; Adam and his wife Elizabeth. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessie (Joshua), Ilie, Ethan, Rachel, Joshua, Justin, and Caleb.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Judean Memorial Gardens 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland 20832. Interment to follow. Family will be receiving friends following services and observing Shiva on Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Dee Lichtenstein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , act.alz.org/goto/Eleanor_Cohen
Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.