The Washington Post

Eleanor Cole

Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15661 Norbeck Boulevard (Leisure World)
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Eleanor "Jakie" Cole of Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, November 6, 2019. Beloved sister of Annette Helman and Sue Judson, and the late Frank and Robert Cole. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as devoted friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Boulevard (Leisure World) Silver Spring, MD 20906 with a reception to follow at Clubhouse one. Interment at Gate of Heaven will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.catholiccharitiesdc.org/ Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
