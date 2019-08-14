The Washington Post

ELEANOR COLLINS (1932 - 2019)
Eleanor J. Collins  
August 25, 1932 - August 9, 2019  

Born in Grove City, OH. Daughter of Clyde and Claria Beavers. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George J. Collins; two brothers, Lee Beavers and Jerry Beavers; her daughter, Jacqueline Shenton Gill; grandson Joey Vacca; and son-in-law, Thomas Graves. She survived by four daughters; and three sons-in-laws, Janet Marrow of Woodbridge, VA (Gary), Julia Vacca of Harrisonburg, VA (Mike), Joni Morgan of Woodbridge, VA (Charlie), and Jane Graves of Woodbridge, VA; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Nancy Hughes; and brother-in-law, Glenn. She was very active at Hope Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir, was an elder and taught Sunday school. Other activities included being a Girl Scout leader, teaching and playing the accordion. She worked for Fairfax County Public Schools as a food service manager. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 16, at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 4604 Ravensworth Rd., Annandale, VA. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
