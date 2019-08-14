

Eleanor J. Collins

August 25, 1932 - August 9, 2019



Born in Grove City, OH. Daughter of Clyde and Claria Beavers. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George J. Collins; two brothers, Lee Beavers and Jerry Beavers; her daughter, Jacqueline Shenton Gill; grandson Joey Vacca; and son-in-law, Thomas Graves. She survived by four daughters; and three sons-in-laws, Janet Marrow of Woodbridge, VA (Gary), Julia Vacca of Harrisonburg, VA (Mike), Joni Morgan of Woodbridge, VA (Charlie), and Jane Graves of Woodbridge, VA; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Nancy Hughes; and brother-in-law, Glenn. She was very active at Hope Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir, was an elder and taught Sunday school. Other activities included being a Girl Scout leader, teaching and playing the accordion. She worked for Fairfax County Public Schools as a food service manager. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 16, at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 4604 Ravensworth Rd., Annandale, VA. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or Hope Lutheran Church.