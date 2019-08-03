The Washington Post

ELEANOR DePAOLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR DePAOLA.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel's Chapel, Our Lady of Mercy Church
Potomac, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELEANOR DePAOLA  

Eleanor DePaola, 83, of Potomac, Maryland, died on April 28, 2019, following a brief illness. A dedicated and caring social worker, mother, grandmother and friend, Eleanor's warmth, generosity, wisdom and candor had a deep and lasting impact on those who knew her.
 
Eleanor is survived by son, Michael Peterson (Sioux Falls, SD), daughter, Nancy Peterson (Brooklyn, NY), five grandchildren, one great grandson, and brother, Joseph DePolo (Palm Desert, CA).
 
Eleanor's family and close friends are invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life, on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. St. Gabriel's Chapel, Our Lady of Mercy Church, Potomac, Maryland, followed by a luncheon in the church hall.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: The Metropolitan Opera, Catholic Charities, Boys Town USA, Planned Parenthood, Kabul TEC, or the Democratic National Committee.
 
For full obituary, please go to
https://www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com and follow the link for Obituaries and Events on Eleanor DePaola's Tribute Page.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.