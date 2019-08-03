

ELEANOR DePAOLA



Eleanor DePaola, 83, of Potomac, Maryland, died on April 28, 2019, following a brief illness. A dedicated and caring social worker, mother, grandmother and friend, Eleanor's warmth, generosity, wisdom and candor had a deep and lasting impact on those who knew her.

Eleanor is survived by son, Michael Peterson (Sioux Falls, SD), daughter, Nancy Peterson (Brooklyn, NY), five grandchildren, one great grandson, and brother, Joseph DePolo (Palm Desert, CA).

Eleanor's family and close friends are invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life, on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. St. Gabriel's Chapel, Our Lady of Mercy Church, Potomac, Maryland, followed by a luncheon in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: The Metropolitan Opera, Catholic Charities, Boys Town USA, Planned Parenthood, Kabul TEC, or the Democratic National Committee.

