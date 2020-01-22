Eleanor DiCarlo Samay (Age 78)
Of Forest Hill, MD passed away on January 18, 2020. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on January 25, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Chapel, 533 East Jarrettsville Rd., Forest Hill, MD. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Frank Samay, in Natrona Heights, PA at a later date. Eleanor is survived by her sisters, Theresa Corbin and Mary Tadle and her husband Frank; two nephews and three nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the in memory of Eleanor Samay.