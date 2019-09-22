Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR DUNIGAN. View Sign Service Information Adams-Green Funeral Home 721 Elden Street Herndon , VA 20170 (703)-437-1764 Memorial service 12:00 PM St. Stephens Episcopal Church 6000 Grove Ave. Richmond , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice



Eleanor Scales Dunigan

Peacefully passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 60, surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born on July 28, 1959 in Richmond, VA. She attended St Margaret's School, Hollins College, and the University of Alabama. Eleanor was confirmed and married at St Stephens Episcopal Church in Richmond. Her early career was spent with Datatel Minicomputer Corporation where she managed accounts and support operations. Eleanor was a member of Riverbend Golf and Country Club in Great Falls, VA and a former member of the Junior league of Washington and the Annapolis Yacht Club. As a Great Falls, VA resident for 25 years, she gave her time to local schools and St Francis Episcopal Church. Eleanor's joys were horsemanship, golf, tennis, fox hunting, flying, boating and skiing with her husband and family. She loved all animals but especially her dogs, Murphy, Maggie, Lucy, Ash, and Woody and her horse, Finian's Bay. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Bruce Dunigan; her sons, Bruce Dunigan Jr. and John Dunigan; her daughter, Caroline Dunigan; her parents, Frances and Thomas Scales Jr.; her siblings, Caroline Dale and Thomas Scales III, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, nephews, and in-laws. Eleanor's family offers its sincere gratitude to the medical staff at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute and affiliates for their unceasing, compassionate, and competent care. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23226 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inova Life with Cancer, 8411 Pennell St Fairfax, VA 22031 or online at www.lifewithcancer.org/donate

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019

