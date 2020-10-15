ELEANOR FELDBAUM

FELDBAUM ELEANOR G. FELDBAUM On October 12, 2020, Eleanor G. Feldbaum, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted husband of 64 years, Ron Feldbaum, and her family. She is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, Merle and Julio, Mindy and Lisa, Miriam and Paul, Audrey and her loving grandchildren, Leah, Isabel, Dylan and Jemma. Eleanor was a force of nature for all those that knew her and spoke out for those that did not have a voice. She never missed a chance to have a good political argument, as she had no tolerance for prejudice, hatred, and bigotry. She spent her life as an educator, political scientist, and ardent feminist and was deeply involved in the feminist movement. Eleanor was not comfortable with the status quo and was not afraid to challenge it, whether it was fighting for women to have an equal role in prayer at her synagogue, a woman's right to choose, or women being able to fully join the workforce. She broke many barriers herself and earned her PhD in the Political Science from University of Maryland while raising four young children. Eleanor started her career as a nurse in Philadelphia and healthcare policy and practice would remain her great interest and theme throughout her career in teaching, research, consulting, and writing. She led a national research study on underrepresented groups in nursing, wrote several Financial Times books on Healthcare Systems throughout America, Europe and Asia Pacific countries, and was the proud co-author of many academic papers and her first book on American government and politics "Of, By and for the People." When she was not fighting the good fight, Eleanor loved Motown and Aretha Franklin, and spent many nights in the living room dancing with her 4 daughters and husband. She was always curious and loved to engage in conversation, asking many provocative questions. Her love for learning and adventurous spirit took her many places, including a cross country camping trip with her family, fishing and sunning in Baja, Mexico, and living throughout Europe with her husband while she teaching healthcare administration. Even when her health started failing, she stayed active by starting her own blog called Trip Healthy, providing advice and tips for people traveling with chronic illnesses. Eleanor was particularly incensed at the current political leadership and spoke often about the need to get out and vote and do everything possible to right the wrongs of the last four years. In honor of Eleanor's last wish to remove Donald Trump as president and to fight voter suppression, the family requests that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Fair Fight [fairfight.com
], a national voting rights organization; Swing Left [swingleft.org
], an organization finding the most effective ways to help Democrats win in 2020, or the Joe Biden [joebiden.com
] and Kamala Harris election campaign. Graveside funeral services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15. The cemetery is located at 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, Maryland, 20783. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.